RTA bringing hammer down on overcharging

Rawalpindi

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi has been attempting to bring the hammer down on overcharging, with surprise checks at bus and van stands while 4966 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) were impounded and 11137 were fined for overcharging, overloading and other violations during 2017.

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Khalid Yameen Satti, talking to APP informed that RTA teams conducted raids and those found indulged in overcharging and overloading were imposed fines amounting to over Rs 12 million during the year and the vehicles were also impounded.

He said that a number of the affected passengers were also compensated during the period.

He said, RTA squads constituted to check and prevent overcharging by the transporters checked thousands of PSVs in 2017 and imposed fines on the rules violators.

Mobile squads are also performing duties at different routes and public transport terminals, including Soan Adda, Pirwadhai Bus Stand, Peshawar Road and other areas to facilitate the people.

He informed that special teams were formed for checking fare violations and the authority was keeping a check on transporters plying on inter-city and urban routes.

The teams are visiting all terminals to avoid different kinds of violations.—APP