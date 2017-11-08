RSS displaying force to bully Muslims in Jammu: Yasin

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that the recent demonstration of force by Hindu extremist organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Jammu region is an act of bullying local Muslims.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after assuming power in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP-BJP regime had actually given a freehand to the same mindset that was responsible for massacres like 1947 in Jammu.

The JKLF Chairman said this while recalling the sacrifices rendered by Muslims of Jammu in 1947. “Today Jammu, Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Ladakh and even Kashmir are being polluted by this mindset, and so-called rulers for their lust of power are ready to obey every order of Nagpur (RSS headquarters) to fulfill its ugly agenda in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.—KMS