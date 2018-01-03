‘RSS-BJP regime hell-bent on proclaiming India as Hindu state’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the BJP regime, backed by the extremist Hindu organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is hell-bent on proclaiming India as Hindu Rashtra (state).

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the tabling of triple talaq bill in the Indian Parliament and allowing Muslim women to go for Hajj pilgrimage without Mehram as unjustified and interference into the religious matters of Muslims and an affront to the Muslim Personal Law.

“Criminalizing the instant divorce practice and making it punishable offence is condemnable. Altering and inducing amendments without taking into consideration the Islamic jurisprudence is a sheer violation of Islamic practice,” he said.

The APHC Chairman expressing deep concern and voicing serious reservations over the provisions of the bill said that its passing by the Indian Parliament was tantamount to infringement on the rights of Muslim community in India. “Interference in religious matters is unacceptable,” he said.

Syed Ali Gilani said, it has been proved beyond doubt that BJP, RSS and Shiv Sena like fanatical parties are promoting their specific and biased dogma and while ignoring the interests and trampling the rights of other communities, are hell-bent to proclaim India as Hindu Rashtra. “They are following their hidden agenda.—KMS