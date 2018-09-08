RSF demands release of Kashmiri journalist

Paris

Paris-based Reporters Without Borders or Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF) has called for immediate and unconditional release of Kashmiri journalist, Aasif Sultan, who has been detained by the Indian police in Srinagar for the past several days.

Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk, in a statement said, “Detaining a journalist without any serious evidence to support the charges against him is unacceptable.” He urged the authorities to drop all charges against the journalist and take action against the police officers responsible for his arbitrary confinement.

The RSF said Aasif Sultan, 31, working for monthly magazine Kashmir Narrator, was arrested on the night of 27th August when around 50 policemen stormed his home in Srinagar, searched it by the inch and then took him away to a police station.—KMS