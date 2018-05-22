Rs800m collected at iftar-dinner for SKMCH

Faisal Khawar Butt

Sialkot

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) held Iftar dinner to honor the regular donors and supporters from Sialkot. Imran Khan, Chairman, Board of Governors, Shaukat Khanum Memo-rial Trust (SKMT) was the chief guest at the event which was attended by a large number of people from business community in Sialkot.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, CEO, SKMCH&RC gave a detailed presentation about the performance of the hospital in 2017 and the challenges facing it. He said that, ‘The annual budget for 2018 is Rs. 11 billion, half of which is expected to be collected through Zakat and donations of our supporters in Pakistan and overseas.’ He said that’ SKMCH&RC is providing free of cost cancer treatment facilities to about 75 to 80 percent of poor cancer patients and since its inception, hospital has spent almost Rs. 33 Billion on treatment of poor patients.’ He further added that ‘in 2017 50% of total budget was collected through Zakat and donations whereas hospital generated 50% of its budget from other sources of income. ‘

He informed the gathering that, ‘SKMCH&RC Peshawar recorded a twenty percent increase in overall activity in just one year. SKMCH&RC in Lahore, with five linear accelerators, is the largest radiotherapy facility in Pakistan. The hospital has had IMRT capability for many years, and has now also introduced image-guided radiation therapy or IGRT, which is one of the latest methods of radiation therapy delivery, worldwide.’

Chairman Board of Governors, SKMT, Imran Khan in his address said that, ‘Donation wise Sialkot is amongst top four cities in Pakistan and I hope the people of Sialkot will continue donating generously in future as well to be-come number to become number two or three. Imran further added that’ I remember 24 years ago, people of Sialkot donated Rs. 10 Million which was a very big amount at that time as the total budget of the hospitals was Rs. 70 Cror.