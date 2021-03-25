Rs76b released for PSDP projects

A meeting to review progress on developmental projects under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-21 and to discuss projects proposed for inclusion in PSDP 2021-22 was held here on Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

While briefing the forum about progress so far made on the developmental projects, it was told that a total of 139 projects worth billions of rupees were included in current PSDP adding that over Rs. 76 billion were released for the said projects.

Apprising the forum about the projects proposed for inclusion in the upcoming PSDP, it was informed that some 40 projects including 360 Km long Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway, 30 Km Dir Motorway, Chashma Right Bank Canal, Panjkora River Left and Right Bank Canal, Malkoh, Kosht, Kagh Lasht irrigation scheme were proposed for inclusion in next PSDP.—Staff Reporter