Rs7.97b so far deposited

CJP-PM dam fund

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistanis from the country as well as from across the world have donated Rs 7.97 billion so far for the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund.

The countrywide contribution to the fund stood at Rs 7.09 billion while the remaining Rs 880.23 million were contributed by the expatriate Pakistanis, according to an update issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistanis living in USA remained the top among the foreign countries who donated Rs 334.735 million followed by UK from where a sum of Rs 180.317 million had been transferred to the dams fund so far.

