Rs7.2b mega package to start new era of progress

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani Hafizabad

Member National Assembly, Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism, Muhammad Mamoon Tarar and MPA Mian Ahsan Ansar Bhatti has said that a new era of progress and prosperity of the district will start with implementation on Mega Development Package of Rs.7.2 billion of the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

In a joint statement issued here, they said that besides this Mega Development Package, a new state of the art District Headquarter Hospital with the cost of Rs.8.3 billion while University of Hafizabad will also be established at a cost of Rs.6 billion. They said that Federal government had accorded approval of PC-1 of District Headquarter Hospital already whereas the Punjab government was transferred land for hospital and university to concerned departments.

They said that present federal and the Punjab government were given on the whole Mega Development Package of Rs.21 billion which was historic and unmatched development package for the people of Hafizabad.

No any government was given such Mega Development Package to the people of the district in the past, they said and added that present government was diverted development funds towards small and far flung areas of the province and the country to upgrade living standard of the masses.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab was visited district Hafizabad four times during last two years which was reflected his commitment and affections with the people of area and government would fulfill its all promises to ensure provision of necessary amenities of life to the people at their doorsteps.

They said that 11 schemes worth Rs.5.35 billion of construction of 163 km long roads including Hafizabad-Sukheki Mandi Road, Sukheki Chowki-Jalalpur Bhattian Road, Jalalpur Bhattian-Kot Harra Road would be completed under Chief Minister’s District Development Package of Rs.7.2 billion.

They further said that different schemes of sewerage, drainage, construction of streets and installation of water filtration plants would be executed with the cost of Rs.1.58 billion while new Government Girls Degree College would also be established at Kolo Tarar to provide higher educational facilities to the female students of the area at local level.