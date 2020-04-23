Rs69b disbursed among 5.75m families under EECP: Sania

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar has said that under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme (EECP), 69 billion rupees have been disbursed among 5.75 million deserving families so far.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, she said that a cash assistance of 12,000 rupees each is being given to the deserving families under this programme.

She said these families have been selected in the most transparent manner after scrutinizing the data.

The Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection said that an alternative mechanism will shortly be introduced for those who are facing thumb impression problem.

She said that safety measures have been ensured at the cash disbursement points in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Sania Nishtar said a ration distribution portal has been activated to connect the philanthropists with the deserving families.