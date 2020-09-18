Rs67b estimated for rehabilitation of 2.4m rain-hit people

The Sindh government has estimated that about Rs 67 billion are required for the rehabilitation of 2.48 million people affected by the rains, including compensation for losses of life and property, houses and livestock. At the meeting that took place at the Chief Minister’s House, the Sindh government was represented by provincial Ministers MakhdoomMehboob, Syed Nasir Shah, Legal Adviser MurtazaWahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Senior Member Board of Revenue QaziShahid Pervez, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sindh Sajid Jamal Abro and Additional Secretary FayyazJatoi. Among the members of the UN delegation were UN Humanitarian Coordinator UN Pakistan Julian Harness, WFP Country Director Chris Kaye, Chief Field Office UNICEF Christina Brugiolo, UNOCHA’sTanveerElahi, WFPProvincial Head DrAftabBhatti and Imran Leghari of UNRCO. The UN delegation was given a detailed briefing by Minister for Revenue MakhdoomMehboob, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and Senior Member Board of Revenue QaziShahid Pervez. The delegation was informed that 743.01 to 73.6 mm rainfall was recorded in different parts of the province which caused havoc in different areas. Therefore, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also declared 20 districts as disaster-hit. Mumtaz Shah said that 136 people were killed, 86 injured and 15,233 villages were badly affected due to heavy rains and 2,488,616 people were displaced, standing on 1,094,150 acres. Crops were destroyed, 5729 pacca houses were completely destroyed, 10,504 pacca houses were partially damaged, 126,674 katcha houses were partially damaged and 45,961 cattle were killed. The CS said that in heavy rains 73 bread earners of the households died and their compensation has been decided at Rs500,000 per person, bringing the total amount to Rs 36,500,000. While there were 63 non-bread earners who lost their lives and their compensation will be Rs 18,900,000 per person at the rate of Rs 1 to 3 lakh. The rains severely injured 86 people and their compensation is estimated at Rs 8,600,000 under Rs100,000per person. Similarly, the reconstruction of 5,729 pacca houses that collapsed during the rains will cost Rs 1,145,800,000 at the rate of Rs 200,000 per house. Repair of 10,504 partially constructed houses will cost Rs. 1,050,400,000 per household at the rate of Rs. 100,000. Reconstruction of 71614 mud houses will cost Rs. 7,161,400,000 per household at the rate of Rs. 100,000. The UN delegation assured the Sindh government of its full cooperation in providing assistance and rehabilitation to the affected people. The delegation also urged other donor agencies to come, visit the area and assess the situation and help the poor.