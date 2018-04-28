Rs640.644m for Defence Division

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government has allocated Rs 640.644 million for five ongoing and two new development schemes of Defence Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for next financial year 2018-19.

According to the budgetary document, a total of Rs 562.447 have been earmarked for the ongoing schemes. Out of this, Rs 253.954 million have been reserved for procurement of three latest printing machines for modernization of Survey of Pakistan, Rs 89.781 million have been allocated for establishment of FG Degree College for Boys Kohat Cantt, Rs 85 million for construction of Office Complex including boundary wall of Survey of Pakistan Lahore.

Rs 75.515 million and Rs 58.197 million have been earmarked for procurement/construction of Maritime Patrol Vessels (MPVs for PMSA) and Water Distribution Network for RCB/CCB based on Khanpur Dam Water Source (Phase-III) respectively.

An amount of Rs 20 million has been set aside for a new unapproved scheme – Development of IT Infrastructure for Implementation of E-Office Application Suit, while Rs 58.197 million have been allocated for another new scheme – Establishment of New Generation Geodatic Datum of Pakistan.