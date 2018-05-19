Rs64.6b grant to address poverty issues in less developed areas

Islamabad

The proposed allocation of Rs. 64.6 billion under development of less developed and special areas programme for 2018-19 would help address issues of poverty and socio-economic inequality.

Of the total allocation for special areas (FATA, AJ&K and GB), an amount of Rs. 64 billion has been earmarked as block allocation and local administration is authorized to allocate funds to respective sectors according to needs. Annual Development Plan of the government on Friday revealed that an amount of Rs. 0.6 billion has been set aside for projects under Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control.

The agency-wise details of proposed allocations showed that Rs. 0.10 billion have been proposed for Narcotics Control Division and Rs. 0.50 billion for Interior Division (Islamabad Capital Territory) for next fiscal year.

Similarly, under special areas proposed allocation, Rs. 22 billion have been earmarked for Azad Jammu & Kashmir (block allocation) Rs. 15 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan (block allocation) and Rs. 27 billion for Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (block allocation). The Plan further revealed that during year 2018-19, priority would be accorded to those ongoing projects which are near completion to ensure that the benefits of these projects should reach to the people.

In order to improve socio-economic indicators of less developed areas, FATA reforms have been prepared and presented in Council of Common Interest (CCI) for integration of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

These reforms are a step to address issue of deprivation and mainstreaming of people of FATA.

It also envisages a 10 years socio-economic development plan for FATA. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is also a major initiative undertaken by present government and in special areas, various projects in infrastructure and energy sectors are being implemented through CPEC.

These projects include industrial zone in Bhimber, AJ&K, Mohmand Marble City, special economic zone in Moqpondass, Gilgit-Baltistan. —APP