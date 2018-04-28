Rs60 bn loss in railway: Saad Rafique appears in SC on CJP’s directives

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday appeared in Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry in a suo moto notice regarding Rs60 billion losses in railway sector.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar asked where is railway minister over which, railway secretary said that he was not summoned today that’s why he is not present.

The top judge further directed Saad Rafique to appear in the court as early as possible so that the case can be preceded.

During the hearing, CJP ordered to carry out railway department‘s audit of past 10 years to analyze the performance of both governments.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that you are our honorable judge over which, the CJP said that you should also respect me outside the court room.

The minister said that not only nation but the government has also got relief from the steps taken by the SC. We have tried a lot to improve the railway sector of Pakistan. We are disappointed and your words of praise would be enough to overcome this depression, he added.

The CJP said that he will appreciate the government after the audit report.

Earlier, Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice on Rs60 million losses in railway. The court had summoned board members along with audit reports.

“Why not the Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique is called in the Supreme Court. The officers should appear in the next hearing and reveal the causes behind the losses of Rs60 billion,” remarked the CJP.

“The Indian minister for railways Lalu Prashad was an illiterate person but made the department profitable. Today his theory is being taught in Harvard University,” said the CJP.

“In our country, tall claims of profitable railway have only been made in rallies while the real situation is just the opposite. This is not a kingdom where one can take whatever he wishes,” the CJP remarked.

Orignally published by INP