Rs5.5m provided to victims of Lyari’s collapsed building

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Saturday visited the Kiran Foundation in Lyari area. The Governor commended the Kiran Foundation’s initiatives in various sectors including providing assistance to the victims of the building collapsed in Lyari and providing them with shelter. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail presented a cheque of Rs 5.5 million for victims building collapsed in Lyari. On the occasion, the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the role of welfare and social organizations in difficult situations is commendable. Welfare organizations played a leading role for the government in every difficult hour. People do the most welfare work. In this regard, the role of Kiran Foundation in supporting the helpless, poor and needy people is welcome. Sabina Khatri, Chairperson, Kiran Foundation, said that they are providing all possible help to the residents of the affected building in Lyari. Aware of this problem, I have come here on his instructions so that the pace of work regarding the resettlement of the victims can be reviewed. Sabina Khatri, Chairperson, Kiran Foundation said that Malik Riaz has promised to provide plots of 80 yards and as soon as the files of these plots are received, they will be handed over to the victims. “Such a good school,” he said, adding, these facilities are not even in the private sector, the Kiran Foundation deserves congratulations. On the occasion, the South District Administration informed the Governor that the items found in the affected building will be handed over to the victims on Wednesday.