Rs4bn being spent on infrastructure development of Pakistan Railways: Saad

ISLAMABAD : Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique will inaugurate new state-of-the-art upgraded rake of Allama Iqbal Express train, which runs between Karachi and Sialkot, at the Lahore Railway Station this afternoon.

Director General Pakistan Railways Public Relations Najam Wali Khan told Radio Pakistan Lahore that all the three new rakes of the train have been equipped with modern facilities.

He said that each rake of the train comprises of sixteen passenger coaches. He said that up-gradation of the train is part of revival of the railways under which several trains have been upgraded so far.

Saad Rafique said that Pakistan Railways is re-launching Rawalpindi-Kohat rail car service on 24th of this month. He said that Pakistan Railways has spent four billion rupees for the improvement of its infrastructure from its own resources.

The Minister said Pakistan Railways has constructed apartments for lower-grade employees in Lahore and Karachi.

Orignally published by NNI