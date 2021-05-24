Rs484 billion in 3 years: PM Imran shares NAB’s performance during PTI tenure

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan drew a comparison between performances of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during the three years of PTI government and before

In a tweet, the premier said that “NAB in last 3 yrs tenure of PTI (2018 – 2020) recovered Rs.484 bn, in contrast to only Rs 290 bn recovered during 1999 – 2017”.

“When govt does not protect the criminals & lets investigation agencies & accountability work without interference, it shows in the results being achieved,” he concluded.

Earlier today, the premier launched the Ehsaas Saving Wallets (Ehsaas Bachat Bank Account) project in Islamabad. After the World Bank recently recognized the Ehsaas initiative as the fourth biggest social security intervention internationally in terms of the number of citizens protected during the COVID-19 pandemic, the PM Khan congratulated Dr. Sania Nishtar and her entire Ehsaas team in his speech.

“We know that during the coronavirus pandemic the poorest were the hardest hit. Millions of people have fallen below the poverty line in the past year due to the lockdown imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which leads to economic shutdown affecting the livelihoods of daily wagers the most,” he said.

PM Khan said that the Ehsaas saving wallet programme, which was unveiled today, is of key importance. “The initiative is important because of two reasons, firstly, it is known that if more people enter into a country’s banking system the poverty level decline. Secondly, empowering women through financial inclusion i.e. bringing them into the financial system accelerates the rate of reduction of poverty in a country,” said PM Khan, while sharing details of similar steps taken by other countries including Niger, Kenya, Bangladesh etc.

No nation will attain excellence, he claims, until its oppressed populations are motivated.

Dr. Sania Nishtar, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation, apprised him on the Ehsaas Saving Wallets.

