Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The Caretaker setup of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday authorized Rs462.426 billion expenditure for four months period starting from July 1 to October 31, 2023.

While in line with the federal government announcement the Caretaker government affected 30 to 35 % increase in the salaries of the provincial government employees and 17.5 % increase in the pension, the official sources said the bureaucracy and the Secretariat employees remained the major beneficiary as they will enjoy more than 60% enhancement in their salaries under various heads.

The minimum monthly wage has also been increased from 26,000 to 32,000 rupees, announced the Adviser to the Chief Minister for finance and energy, Himayat Ullah Mayaar during a news conference here adding the caretaker Government has efficiently pursued the issues of net hydel profits, MNAs share, federal arrears, outstanding gas and energy matters with federal government. However, the Adviser said that no loan (overdraft) has been taken by the caretaker Government and Rs4 billion deficit in current fiscal budget is expected and the budget 2022-23 was likely to close on Rs815 billion.

The Adviser announced complete ban on recruitment, creation of new posts excluding completed development projects, purchase of vehicles except ambulances, earth moving machinery and fire trucks, participation in seminars on Govt funds and workshops on five stars hotels and abroad treatment on the Govt expenses.

He said no appointment would be made against vacant posts except by promotion and no recruitment in dying cadre adding all posts that fell vacant for three years would be abolished and CM shall constitute a cabinet committee to quarterly review the fiscal situation.