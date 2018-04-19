Rs45m cheques distributed among MCR pensioners

Rawalpindi

A cheque distribution ceremony was held at Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) office here. During the ceremony, cheques worth Rs 45 million were distributed among the pensioners of the MCR.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim said that Punjab government was taking steps for the welfare of the officials of the government employees.

He informed that Rs 220 million had been allocated to clear the dues of the pensioners which would be provided to them during the current fiscal year.—APP