Rs400m to be released for Attock Agri varsity

Raza Naqvi Attock

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Rs 250 million are being spent on construction of new building of Agriculture University Attock and soon Rs 400 million will be released for its completion.

He said this while visiting the under construction building of the university to review the pace of construction work.

On the occasion Project Director Attock Campus Dr Zuhair Husnain, ADC Finance and Planing Marziya Saleem, ADCG Asadullah Khan, PTI local leaders Rana Liaqat and Malik Ejaz of Saidan were also present.

Malik Amin said that the relevant officers have been directed to ensure timely completion of the building so that classes can be started in the month of August this year.

He said land worth Rs 80 million has been purchased to build new building of AIOU Regional campus and said that this campus will play vital role in providing education to almost 15 thousand students of the Attock district.