Rs3b spent on schools up-gradation

The government has spent Rs. 3 billion rupees on up-gradation of schools in Islamabad and efforts are underway to regularize the services of daily wages employees. It was stated by Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday while responding to supplementary questions in Senate during Question our.

The minister said that Islamabad government schools would be made role model for others under Prime Minister Education Reform Program.

He said that three billion rupees have been invested on new buses, up-gradation of labs, drinking water facilities, furniture and other facilities.

He said that government is trying to regularize the services of daily wages employees. “ It is amongst our top priority to regularize their services as Leader of the House has also directed me for the same in the light of decisions made by courts in their favour,” he maintained.

The minister said that strict promotion policy is being adopted in government educational institutions which is directly linked to their performance.

To a question about fees of private schools, the minister said that there has been variation in fees of private schools at different levels.—APP

