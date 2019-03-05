Rs37359m released for NHA road projects

Islamabad

Out of a total allocation of Rs 185197.800 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the government has released Rs 37759.060 million for ongoing road infrastructure projects of National Highway Authority. An official source told APP on Monday that for construction of Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 section), Rs 40666 million have been earmarked out of which Rs 16266 million have been released to-date.

He said that out of Rs 2550 allocated for the project, Rs 1020 million have been released for 18.3 km long six-lane ring road from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore. For construction of infrastructure and allied works for Metro Bus Services Peshawar Morr – New Islamabad International Airport (Length 25.6 km) Rs 2500 million have been allocated and so far Rs 1000 million have been released. He said for construction of KKH Phase-II Havelian-Thakot (118.057 KM) Part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-Revised figure of PSDP stands at Rs 19500 million out of which Rs 1000. million have been released.

He said that revised figure of Rs 2000 million has been allocated for Improvement, Up-gradation and Widening of Jaglot -Skardu Road (S-1,167 km) out of which Rs 1400. million have been released. For Lowari Road Tunnel and Access Roads Project Rs 1500 million have been allocated and so far Rs 600 million released, the official source informed.—APP

