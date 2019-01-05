Rs370.019m issued in 6-month for IT development projects

Islamabad

The government has released around Rs 370.019 million for ongoing projects of Information Technology and Telecommunications Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during first two quarters of 2018-19.

The total allocation for these on-going projects was Rs. 1448.648 million announced during budget.

As per official data issued here, the major amount of Rs 53.4 million has been released for construction of cross-border Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) system between China and Pakistan for international connectivity while Rs 124.032 million have been issued for expansion and up-gradation of 3G and 4G services and seamless coverage along Karakuram Highway (KKH) in support of China Pakistan Economic Corridor in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Moreover, the authorities concerned also issued Rs 20 million for project launched to enhance Information Technology (IT) exports through Industry Support Programmes while Rs. 10 million were released for enhancement of Special Communication organization (SCO) Technical Training Institute (STTI) at Gilgit in GB.

Similarly, Rs. 88.131 million have been issued for replacement of GSM network of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Rs 1.84 million for site development and construction of boundary wall at Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) site to establish IT Park at Chak Shehzad, Islamabad and Rs. 73 million for Technology Park Development project at Islamabad (Phase-1).—APP

