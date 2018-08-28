Rs35m released for construction of Khazana Dam Balochistan, Babar tells Senate

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan told the Senate on Tuesday that a sum of 35 million rupees has already been released earlier this year to provincial irrigation department for constructing Khazana Dam, Zimri, District Musakhel, Balochistan.

Answering the questions of Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel in Senate, Dr Babar Awan said that the PC-1 of Rs 300 million has also been prepared and Rs 276 million has too been approved for constructing the dam.

He said a sum of 300 million had also been allocated for Khazana Dam, Zimri,

District Musakhel in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18. While an amount of Rs. 50.00 million had also been reserved to construct Khazana Dam, Zimri, District Musakhel.

However, the Planning, Development & Reform Division reduced allocation by 30% in pursuance of Prime Minister’s Office approval dated 25-4-2018, said the Advisor to PM.

Senator Musakhel Khan alleged that the site of dam has been shifted after taking Rs 20 million bribes. Babar Awan asked him to name the official taking bribe so that he could be penalized and punished.

