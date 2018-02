Rs357.5b released for development projects under PSDP 2017-18

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government has released over Rs 357.5 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18 for various ongoing and new schemes against the total allocations of Rs1,001 billion.

The released funds include Rs 104 billion for federal ministries and Rs 32.97 billion for special areas, according to data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform on Tuesday.

Out of these allocations, the government has released Rs 116.39 billion for National Highway Authority for which Rs 326.25 billion have been allocated for the year 2017-18, whereas for WAPDA (Power) an amount of Rs 19.68 billion has been released out of total allocation of Rs 64.55 billion.

Similarly, Rs 5.276 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs 21.6 billion under PSDP 2017-18.

Railways Division received Rs 15.247 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 42.9 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs 964.8 million out of its total allocation of Rs 4.348 billion.

The government also released an amount of Rs 11.628 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission out of total allocation of Rs 35.662 billion, while Rs 3.99 billion have been released for Atomic Energy Commission.

Water and Power Division (water sector) received Rs 11.85 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 36.75 billion under PSDP 2017-18. The government also released Rs 8.1 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs 48.701 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2017-18 while Rs 201 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs 321.53 million.

An amount of Rs 10.02 billion have been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs 25.051 billion while Rs 326 million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs 815 million for the current year.

Similarly an amount of Rs 8.97 billion have been released for Petroleum and Natural Resource Division out of its allocations of Rs 12.4 billion, Rs 1.832 billion for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs 10.4 billion whereas Rs 1 billion have been released for SUPARCO out of its allocations of Rs 3.5 billion.

Likewise, the government also released Rs 6.26 billion for Housing and Works division while Rs 80 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs 400 million for National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has also released Rs 14.7 billion for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 25.844. billion, Rs7.7 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 18.3 billion whereas Rs 10.5 billion have been released for SAFRON/FATA (Block and other projects) out of its total allocations of Rs 26.90 billion for the FY2018.

The government also released Rs 30 billion for Prime Minister’s Global SDGS Achievement Programme whereas Rs 3.15 billion have been released for ERRA out of its total allocations of Rs 7.5 billion.

An amount of Rs 9.199 billion have been released for Prime Minister’s Youth Hunarmand Programme out of its total allocations of Rs 20 billion, according to the data.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism.

The commission releases 20% of funds in first quarter (July September), 20% in second quarter (October December), 25% third quarter (January March) and 35% in fourth quarter (April June).