Rs343.78b released for uplift projects under PSDP

Islamabad

The government has released over Rs 343.78 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

2017-18 for various ongoing and new schemes against the total allocations of Rs1001 billion.

The released funds include Rs 92 billion for federal ministries and Rs 32.97 billion for special areas, according to data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. Out of these allocations the government has released Rs 116.39 billion for National Highway Authority for which Rs 325.7 billion have been allocated for the year 2017-18, whereas for WAPDA (Power) an amount of Rs 19.28 billion has been released out of total allocation of Rs63.28 billion.

Similarly Rs 5.276 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs13.66 billion under PSDP 2017-18.

Railways Division received Rs 15.247 billion out of its total allocation of Rs42.9 billion whereas Aviation

Division received Rs964.8 million out of its total allocation of Rs4.348 billion.

The government also released an amount of Rs11.628 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission out of total allocation of Rs 35.662 billion, while Rs 3.643 billion have been released for Atomic Energy Commission.

Water and Power Division (water sector) received Rs 10.7 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 36.75 billion under PSDP 2017-18. The government also released Rs 8.09 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs 48.701 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2017-18 while Rs 114.612 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs 409.553 million.

An amount of Rs 8.942 billion have been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs20.143 billion while 326 million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs815 million for the current year.—APP