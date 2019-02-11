Rs310.292b released under PSDP for development projects

Islamabad

The federal government has released Rs310.292 billion against the total allocation of Rs675 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 for various ongoing and new schemes. The released funds include Rs127.943 billion for federal ministries, Rs137.231 billion for corporations, and Rs25.963 billion for special areas, according to the data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform here Monday.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs123.618 billion for National Highway Authority out of total allocation of Rs185.2 billion, whereas Rs 13.613 billion have been released for NTDC and PEPCO for which an amount of Rs33.36 billion was allocated under PSDP 2018-19. Similarly, Rs6.33 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs13.97 billion under PSDP 2018-19.

Railways Division received Rs8.074 billion out of its total allocation of Rs28.06 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs0.463 billion out of total allocation of Rs3.65 billion. The government also released an amount of Rs18.53 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission out of total allocation of Rs 30.9 billion, while Rs 18.22 billion have been released for Atomic Energy Commission.

Water Resource division received Rs26.832 billion out of total allocation of Rs78.09 billion under PSDP 2018-19. The government also released Rs2.718 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs12.784 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19 while Rs0.195 billion have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs0.285 billion.

An amount of Rs2.228 billion has been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs12.34 billion and Rs0.540 billion have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs0.802 billion for the current year. Similarly, an amount of Rs0.32 billion has been released for Petroleum Division out of its allocations of Rs 0.463 billion, Rs1.9 billion for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs7.03 billion whereas Rs10.967 billion have been released for SUPARCO.

Likewise, the government also released Rs11.121 billion for States and Frontier Region Division, Rs7.9 billion for Interior Division, Rs 0.02 billion for Human Rights Division, and Rs 0.411 billion for National Food Security and Research Division. The government also released Rs 17.76 billion for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs25.8 billion, and Rs8.2 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 17.5 billion.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 per cent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 per cent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 per cent.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp