Rs306.4b released for development projects

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government has released over Rs306.4 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18 for various ongoing and new schemes against the total allocations of Rs1001 billion.

The released funds include Rs71.945 billion for federal ministries and Rs26.5 billion for special areas, according to data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations the government has released Rs111.664 billion for National Highway Authority for which Rs325.7 billion have been allocated for the year 2017-18, whereas for WAPDA (Power) an amount of Rs18.532 billion has been released out of total allocation of Rs63.28 billion.

Similarly Rs5.276 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs13.66 billion under PSDP 2017-18.

Railways Division received Rs9.384 billion out of its total allocation of Rs42.9 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs623.14 million out of its total allocation of Rs4.348 billion.

The government also released an amount of Rs11.628 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission out of total allocation of Rs35.662 billion, while Rs3.083 billion have been released for Atomic Energy Commission.

Water and Power Division (water sector) received Rs10.4 billion out of its total allocation of Rs36.75 billion under PSDP 2017-18.

The government also released Rs 2.73 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs 48.701 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2017-18 while Rs 114.612 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs 409.553 million.

An amount of Rs 6.482 billion have been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs 20.143 billion while 326 million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs 815 million for the current year.

Similarly an amount of Rs 3.612 billion have been released for Petroleum and Natural Resource Division out of its allocations of Rs 5.278 billion, Rs 1.732 billion for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs 10.869 billion whereas Rs 1 billion have been released for SUPARCO out of its allocations of Rs 3.5 billion.

Likewise, the government also released Rs 2.35 billion for Housing and Works division while Rs 61.25 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs 322 million for National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has also released Rs 8.564 billion for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 25.844. billion, Rs7.444 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 18.3 billion whereas Rs 10.5 billion have been released for SAFRON/FATA (Block and other projects) out of its total allocations of Rs 26.90 billion for the FY2018.

The government also released Rs 30 billion for Prime Minister’s Global SDGS Achievement Programme whereas Rs 1.8 billion have been released for ERRA out of its total allocations of Rs 7.5 billion.

An amount of Rs 9.199 billion have been released for Prime Minister’s Youth Hunarmand Programme out of its total allocations of Rs 20 billion, according to the data.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism.