Rs2b released to cope Covid

QUETTA Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the provincial government is taking all possible steps and utilizing all available resources to save the people of province from coronavirus and to provide maximum relief to them. This he said while talking to the senior journalists of the provincial capital Quetta at Chief Minister House on Tuesday. Jam Kamal said that the provincial government has so far released two billion rupees to cope with the coronavirus emergency situation in the province. He apprised the journalists that ventilators, protective and testing kits are being purchased for distribution to different health facilities in the province. The Balochistan Chief Minister also urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures.—INP