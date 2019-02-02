Rs298b recovered in 13 months: NAB

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs298 billion under plea bargains in corruption case during the last thirteen months.

The recovered amount has been deposited into the national kitty, according to a statement issued by the bureau.

The corruption watchdog has established complaint cells at its regional offices while a separate cell has also been established for addressing complaints of the business community.

Earlier, on Jan 30, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had said that he was trying to make NAB an independent organization. He said currently there was supremacy of law and constitution in the country and bureaucracy should not accept any influence or pressure.

Javed Iqbal said that NAB was working on the policy of ‘accountability for all’ without any discrimination and added that no injustice will be done with anyone in the country.

Addressing federal secretaries in Islamabad, Javed Iqbal said that bureaucracy was playing an active and significant role in the progress and development of the country.

He said that eradication of corruption was a collective social responsibility and added that everyone should play its role to rid the country of corruption.

“NAB and bureaucracy are not affiliated with any group, party or government but with Pakistan and its people.”—INP

