Rs2973m earmarked for Railways uplift

In-time arrival of trains strengthen passengers trust on Railways

Islamabad

Minister of State for Maritime Affairs Jaffer Iqbal told the National Assembly on Friday that 30 railway stations are being upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 2973 million. Responding to the question of Dr Shazia Sobia, Chaudhary Jaffar Iqbal said a total of Rs 144.605 million had also been spent on repair, renovation and reconstruction of various railway stations from Jan 1, 2012 to Dec 12, 2014. He said the rehabilitation work of track, bridges and stations on Sibi–Khost section is in progress which includes rehabilitation of 8 stations on this section with an estimated cost of Rs238m, out of which Rs155 million has been incurred so far.

Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Division Raja Javed Ikhlas told the House that two nuclear power plants of 2400 megawatts are near completion.

The government is focusing on the exploitation of hydel resources as well as using LNG to produce cheap electricity.

With the concerted efforts of Pakistan Railways the punctuality of trains has improved which now increased to 77 percent from only 37 percent in last year of the previous government that rebuild trust of passengers on cheapest mode of transportation. ‘

With the punctuality of trains and other steps taken by the government, around 20 million passengers have been added in last four years which is evidence as big achievement of the department,’ an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said in 2012-13, only 92 passengers’ and eight freight trains were running on system with pathetic condition but now over 100 passengers and around 55 freight trains are running on the system, he added.

‘In the past, by the year 2013, there were only eight freight trains were operated while as many as 466 locomotives are in operation now which has improved business of freight,’ he added.—APP