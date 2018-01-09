Rs29222.810m tax recovered from July to Dec: Chawla

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Sindh Excise Department has collected Rs. 29222.810 millions tax in various heads during current fiscal year from July 2017 to December 2017. While in the same period Rs. 26742.961 million were recovered during the last financial year.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Monday, said a statement. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

DG ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, while briefing the meeting, informed that Rs. 3142.087 million were recovered in term of motor vehicle tax, Rs. 22102.418 million in infrastructure cess, Rs. 230.057 million in Professional tax, Rs.150.385 million in Cotton Fee while Rs. 1242.418 million in property tax were collected.

Chawla, addressing the meeting, asked the officers to improve their performance and achieve their tax targets.

He also asked the Secretary ET & NC to take action against those officers who had showed lethargic attitude and poor performance in the collection of taxes and monitor their performance on a regular basis, however he appreciated those officers who had done well.

On the occasion, DG Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui briefed Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla regarding officers’ performance and tax targets.—APP

