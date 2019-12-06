Rs28b transferred to Pakistan: UK NCA

OBSERVER REPORT

ISLAMABAD

The United Kingdom’s National

Crime Agency has

transferred to Pakistan Rs28

billion obtained through a

settlement with a Pakistani

citizen in a civil lawsuit, a

spokesperson said Friday.

The NCA spokesperson

confirmed that the agency

had transferred the amount

but declined to give any further

information about

where the money had been

deposited, reports a news

cannel.

Special Assistant to the

Prime Minister on Accountability

Shahzad Akbar said

that the government had requested

the State Bank for

the Rs28 billion so that it

could be spent the money

on the poor. “The government

has signed a document

due to which it cannot re-

veal any more details about

this matter,” he said.

A £190m out-of-court

settlement with UK’s crime

agency and a Pakistani citizen

was announced by the

NCA on Thursday. An immovable

property worth £50

million was also included

in the settlement.“In August

2019 eight account

freezing orders were secured

at Westminster

Magistrates’ Court in connection

with funds totalling

around £120 million.

These followed an earlier

freezing order in December

2018 linked to the same investigation

for £20 million.

All of the account freezing

orders relate to money

held in UK bank accounts,”

read a statement from the

NCA. The UK crime

agency had said that all

assets would be returned