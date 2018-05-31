Rs270m being spent to upgrade HDIP testing labs

Islamabad

The Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) will execute two projects worth Rs 270 million for upgradation of its testing labs in different cities during next fiscal year to ensure provision of quality petroleum products to consumers. “An amount of Rs 220 million has been allocated for strengthening and up-gradation of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) under the Public Sector Development Programme 2018-19, while Rs 50 million to upgrade HDIP’s POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad,” official sources told APP. The sources said the KLC would be transformed into a state-of-the-art base by equipping it with a complete range of POL products’ testing facilities at par with international standard for maintaining supply of quality fuel. The project, they said, would help increase the capacity of KLC to test samples of imported POL products from ships, inspection and collection of samples from all oil marketing companies’ terminals and depots, refineries, lube oil blending plants, lube oil reclamation plants, grease and transformer oil plants.—APP