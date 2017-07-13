Rs25b water wasted annually

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Whilst analysts predict future wars will be fought over water but in the case of Pakistan it appears to be a worthless commodity as apparently no significant steps has been taken over the decades to build water reservoirs . Chairman WAPDA Lieutenant General (Retired) Muzamil Hussain while briefing the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday disclosed that the country is wasting water worth Rs 25 billion every year. Muzamil Hussain stated that Pakistan receives 145 million acre feet of water every year. However, water that is being conserved is14 million acre feet. The chairman said that due to soil gathering at the base of Tarbela Dam, the storage capacity of the dam has decreased by 36 per cent. Therefore, constructing the Diamer-Bhasha dam is necessary, he added. Tarbela, one of the world’s largest earth-filled dams, was completed in 1978 with the World Bank’s assistance under the Indus Water Treaty signed by Pakistan and India. Owing to continuous silting and sedimentation, the dam’s storage capacity has declined from 9.6 million acres feet (MAF) to about 6.6 MAF. Hussain regretted that only two dams had been built in the country over the past 70 years. The Wapda chairman in his briefing informed the committee that the cost of the Neelum-Jhelum power project was Rs4b in the beginning. Now the project’s costs have increased to Rs500b, he said. Hussain revealed that all of Wapda projects had incurred a total of Rs300 billion in debt. Annually, about Rs40 billion is repaid, of which Rs5 billion consists of loans, while Rs35 billion comprises annual interest payments, Hussain said. Total annual payments come to about Rs57 billion when the project cost is added to this amount, the chairman told the committee. Rs152 billion was paid last year, he said, which was separate from the total debt cost.

