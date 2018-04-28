Rs25b package for Karachi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The finance minister on Friday announced the government’s Rs25bn special package for development in Karachi. “Since coming to power, the PML-N government successfully increased businessmen’s trust and promoted economic activities in Karachi,” the Ismail said.

“So far Rs16bn have been spent on the Green Line project in Karachi, but the Sindh government has been unable to issue contracts for the purchase of buses. Today I propose that if the Sindh government is unable to purchase the buses for Karachi, the federal government is ready to do so,” the finance minister said.

“To address Karachi’s chronic water shortages, the government is announcing large-scale desalination scheme to make sea water usable. This plant will be constructed through the private sector and will provide 50 million gallons of water a day,” according to the budget speech.

Rs5bn will be allocated for the construction of roads, fire brigades and bridges in the coming fiscal year. Rs8bn will be set aside for expansion of the Expo Centre, he added.