Rs25b earmarked to start Bhasha, Mohmand Dams construction

Islamabad

The government has made special allocation to start construction of Bhasha Dam and Mohmand Dam and enhanced water sector allocation from Rs 36 billion to Rs 65 billion for next fiscal year. Pakistan is facing acute water scarcity requiring special interventions and that was why authorities concerned increased allocation to conserve water and its augmentation during 2018-19.

The Annual Development Plan (ADP), highlighting initiatives under Public Sector Development Programme for next fiscal, on Sunday showed that to start construction of Bhasha Dam and Mohmand Dam, Rs 23 billion and Rs 2 billion have been earmarked respectively. The others water sector projects includes seven new schemes worth of Rs 849 billion to be started in 2018-19 to conserve and augment water resources. These new schemes are National Flood Protection Plan-IV, Diamer Basha Dam Project (Dam Part), CRBC 1st lift cum Gravity Project DI Khan, Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project (Dam Part), Lining of KB Feeder Upper Canal for Water Supply to Karachi City, Rehabilitation and Modernization of Sukkur Barrage (90 per cent WB, 10 per cent federal) and Construction of Feeding Canal to Manchar Lake to eradicate contamination.

Similarly, for fast track development of Special Areas, Rs 62 billion (AJK Rs22 billion, GB Rs15 billion and FATA Rs 25 billion), have been allocated. Special Areas have been authorized to ensure that fruit of development reach to the common man.—APP