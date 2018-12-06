Rs2.90b approved for payment of dues to sugar mill owners: Gill

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Spokesman to CM Punjab Dr. Shahbaz Gill has said that sugar mill owners in the whole of the Punjab will start crushing and added that release of Rs. 2.90 billion has been approved for payment of dues of sugar mill owners. The sugarcane rate will be Rs. 180 per maund. No excess will be allowed in deduction and it would be done according to the law.

Addressing a press conference at Chief Minister’s Office along with Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, Chairman Punjab Sugar Mills Association Nauman and office-bearers, he said that Rs. 2.90 billion of sugar mills were pending in the previous tenure. The subsidy was not paid, he said. Similarly, export matters also needed solutions. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has assured to protect the interests of mill owners and rights of the farmers. He said that PTI government will not allow anybody to exploit the rights of the farmers and the rights of the farmers will be fully protected in Punjab.

Provincial Chairman of Punjab Sugar Mills Nauman thanked federal and Punjab governments. He also thanked Chief Minister Punjab for taking personal interest to solve the matter and added that Usman Buzdar has played a best role with regard to payment of subsidy to the sugar mills. Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry said that we are thankful to Punjab Sugar Mills Association for their cooperation with regard to protection of rights of the farmers and assured that government will not allow any damage to the rights of sugar mills owners as well.

Share on: WhatsApp