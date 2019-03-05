Rs2.5m approved for Peshawar rains affectees

Peshawar

Provision of quick and timely compensation to the affectees of natural calamities is the top priority of the district government Peshawar, said district Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim here on Monday. Addressing meeting of the District Disaster Management Unit, he said, compensation to the heirs of those killed in the recent rains, or injured and those whose houses were partially damaged was the top priority of the district government.

The meeting approved compensation grant of Rs2.5 million for one killed, four injured and owners of 36 houses which were either partially or fully damaged in the recent rains. He said that affectees would be provided compensation within 24 hours. He issued on the spot orders to the officials of Revenue, C&W, Education and Health to be alert during the emergencies in the district.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp