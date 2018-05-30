Rs2.168b approved to replace decayed sewerage line

Multan

The Punjab government Tuesday approved a project of worth Rs 2.168 billion to replace 148-km long old sewerage system with new one. This was stated by Managing Director WASA Rao Muhammad Qasim while addressing to a press conference here at WASA head office Shamsabad. He said that National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) had pointed in the 25-year master plan of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) about the replacement of decayed sewerage line.

Under the project, sewerage lines would be replaced on priority basis, he added. He further said that 50-km long decayed sewerage lines had already been replaced under the phase-I of the project at a cost of Rs 1 billion. Responding to a question, the managing director said that sewerage was an important issue of Multan city, however, the WASA was trying its best to provide water supply and sewerage facility to citizens.

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Tuesday approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs37210.719 million.

These schemes were approved in the 69th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.—APP