Rs2.156 b released for Finance Division projects

Islamabad

The government has so far released Rs 2,156.118 million for various projects of the Finance Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19) against the total allocation of Rs12,346.359 million.

An amount of Rs 400 million has been released for necessary facilities of fresh water treatment, water supply and distribution in Gawadar under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for which an amount of Rs1,200 million has been earmarked in the current federal PSDP.

Another, Rs 400 million has been released for Gwadar Development Authority against its allocations of Rs1,000 million, according to the latest data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

An amount of Rs 344.8 million has been released for Greater Karachi Sewerage Plant (S-III Karachi), which is being executed on 50:50 cost sharing basis between federal and provincial governments.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp