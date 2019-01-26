Rs17bn graft case: NAB witnesses’ absence irks judge

Staff Reporter

An accountability court here on Saturday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to ensure presence of its witnesses in a Rs17 billion corruption case involving Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Dr Asim Hussain. The accountability judge expressed annoyance over the bureau for failing to present witnesses in court and directed it to ensure their presence on the next hearing. Dr Asim Hussain and other accused persons appeared in the court. The court adjourned the hearing until Feb 2. Dr Asim Hussain, a close aide of former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, is facing two corruption references pertaining to alleged corruption of over Rs460 billion through fraudulent allotment of land for expansion of his hospital in Karachi and money laundering.

