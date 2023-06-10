Rs167.9b allocated for Provinces, Special Areas

The Federal government has proposed to allocate Rs167.9 billion to Public Sector Development Programme 2023-24 for the ongoing and new development schemes in all provinces and special areas of Pakistan.

According to the budgetary document for development in 2023-24 released on Friday, the government has introduced twenty new development schemes in all provinces with a special focus on Sindh and Baluchistan provinces which were devastated during floods in 2023. Out of twenty new development schemes, the government has proposed eight new schemes in Sindh province and seven new development schemes in the province of Baluchistan.

For the province of Punjab, the government has allocated a total of Rs9,113 million out of which Rs1,023 million is for two new projects and Rs8,090 million for sixteen ongoing projects.

For the province of Sindh, the government has allocated a total of Rs 21.1 billion out of which Rs2.6 billion for three ongoing schemes whereas Rs18.5 billion for eight new development schemes.

For the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government has allocated a total of Rs3,684.521 million out of which Rs 500 million for one new scheme and 3,184.521 million for eight ongoing development schemes in the province.—APP