Rs1592m for FATA varsity establishment

Islamabad

Minister for States and Frontier Regions Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Abdul Qadir Baloch Thursday informed the National Assembly that Rs.1592.733 million have been allocated for the establishment of university in FATA.

Speaking during the question hour, he said, from the allocated amount Rs 335.000 million have been spent during the year 2015-16 and 2016-17. A total land of 468 Kanals have been procured for the establishment of the University. A consultant firm M/S Structural Engineering Solution (SES), Peshawar has been hired for the preparation of master planning and detailed designing of the FATA University.

Hiring of faculty and staff has been completed as per statutes of the University of Peshawar. The class of the first academic session in the subject of Management Sciences, Mathematics, Sociology and Political Science were started in Dara Adam Khel ,FR Kohat in November 2016 after its renovation.—APP