Rs15520.056m released for petroleum sector

Islamabad

The government had released around Rs 15520.056 million for the Petroleum and Natural Resources Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2017-18) during 11 months of the current fiscal year against the total allocation of Rs 16049.928 million. According to the official data, Rs 415.807 million have been released for acquisition of four drilling rigs with accessories for Geological Survey of Pakistan, Rs 24.681 million for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources in Badin and adjoining areas of Southern Sindh, Rs 5.892 million for exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Bela and Uthal areas of district Lasbella Balochistan, Rs 2.444 for exploration of Tertiary Coal in Central Salt Range Punjab and Rs 15.614 million for exploration and evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan.—APP