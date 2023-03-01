Rs150 million recovered from ex-PTI lawmaker’s house in ACE raid

MUAFFARGARH – Anti-Corruption Establishment team has carried out a raid at the residence of former PTI lawmaker Sardar Abdul Hai Dasti and recovered over Rs150 million in various currencies.

It was learnt that Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab officials, with the help of a heavy contingent of forces, stormed the Muzaffargarh residence of Mr. Dasti, and recovered over Rs150 million.

Anti-corruption Punjab D.G Sohail Zafar Chattha and senior officials spearheaded the raid and unearthed multiple boxes loaded with multiple currencies.

Officials accused the former Member of the Provincial Assembly to receive the amount in kickbacks from Elahi and his aides over his alleged role during the trust vote.

Dasti, a close aide of former chief minister Usman Buzdar, was not present at his residence during the raid and is still on large.

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker spoke to a local news outlet and breaks his silence over the recovery. He claimed that the money belonged to his UAE-settled sister who sent millions in foreign currency.

He decried political victimization and mentioned contesting the case. Let it be known that the same politician is being probed in a case of assets beyond means.

Dasti was elected to the Punjab Assembly as an independent candidate from Muzaffargarh in 2018, he then joined former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The MPA was inducted into the provincial cabinet was picked as advisor to the Chief Minister on agriculture.