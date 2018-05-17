Rs144,000 fine imposed on food outlets

Rawalpindi

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has imposed Rs144,000 on food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions in Saddar bazaar. According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, the Haq Bahoo, Monal and Bundu Khan restaurants were imposed Rs30,000, 35,000 and 20,000 fines respectively while several notices were also issued to the rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items which were earlier sent to the court of the cantonment judicial magistrate also imposed Rs40,000 and Rs19,000 fines under 23 pure Food Act on Umair Traders and other food outlets respectively. He said on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer, Sabtain Raza, the team conducted surprise visits of different markets and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items.

Raids on the food outlets would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.—APP