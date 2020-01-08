Rs140m for renovation of 4 Multan inter-sections

Multan

Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq Wednesday gave approval to expansion and renovation of four busy inter sections in the city under different schemes to be completed at a cost of Rs 140 million. The sections to undergo expansion, renovation and facelift include Chungi No 9, Rasheedabad Chowk, and renovation from Shamsabad Chowk to Eidgah Chowk, Commissioner said while presiding over a meeting here.

He also instructed the officials to send Rural Health Centre scheme for Khanewal to Planning and development department for further proceedings.—APP