Rs12273m tax collected in two months: Chawla

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Sunday said that during current fiscal year Rs. 12273.857 millions have been recovered in terms of various taxes while in the same period during last financial year Rs.10385.752 millions were recovered.

This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office . Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Aijaz Ahmed Mahessar, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh , Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, while briefing the meeting, told that Rs. 1178.313 millions were recovered in Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs. 9409.767 millions were in term of Infrastructure Cess Tax and Rs. 106.455 millions were recovered in Professional tax. He added , ‘ Rs. 745.532 millions were recovered in head of property tax, Rs. 16 millions in Entertainment Duty while remaining amount was recovered in other taxes’ .

Provincial minister for ET&NC Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed his satisfaction over tax recovery position, however, he asked the officers to pay more concentration over tax recovery and ensure more than 100 % target as we did previous year.

