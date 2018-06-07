Rs1210.8m Punjab development schemes

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PWDP) approved development scheme of Road Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 1210.813 million. Presided over by the chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, the 73rd meeting of PDWP for the current fiscal year 2017-18 gave approval of the development scheme.

The approved development scheme includes construction of 2nd bridge over River Ravi near Saggian at Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,210.813 million.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments.—INP