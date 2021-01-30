Rs12 per litre increase in petrol price proposed

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday proposed a raise of Rs12 in per litre price of petrol and Rs10 increase in the per-litre rate of diesel.

The Ogra has forwarded the summary regarding new prices of the petroleum products to be effective from February 1 to the Petroleum Division. According to sources, the Ogra has prepared the summary on the basis of Rs30 per litre levy. The sources said at the moment Rs21.56 levy is being charged on one litre petrol and Rs23.09 on per litre diesel.

The government by not raising the levy can bring down the proposed raise in the petroleum prices to the minimum level, the sources further said, adding the government can also maintain the current prices by allowing a slight increase in the levy.